IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms, hailstorms in Delhi, rainfall likely

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Delhi early on Monday, warning of severe thunderstorms and hailstorms. Some parts of the national capital were placed under an orange alert, as residents were advised to be prepared for potentially disruptive weather conditions. The weather office warned of likely impacts, including the breaking of large tree branches, uprooting of weak or old trees, lightning strikes at vulnerable locations. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

According to the nowcast on the official IMD website, a red alert was sounded for the entire Delhi except the south and southeast areas.

It predicted severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, dust storms and moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 80 kmph, over the city.

While IMD issued a yellow alert, it was later changed to a red alert.

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