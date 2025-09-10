IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for southern states amid heavy rain

India meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday issued alerts for heavy rainfall over almost entire Peninsular India, along with parts of central India and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Most parts of southern India have been reeling under heavy showers as IMD has issued a yellow alert for most districts.(AFP file photo)

While Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remained entirely under an IMD weather alert for heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, parts of Karnataka and almost the whole of Tamil Nadu were placed under a yellow alert, the second level in its four-tier warning system, for heavy to very heavy rain.

Additionally western parts of Maharashtra, parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and the north-east are also expected to face heavy rain with thunderstorms, according to IMD's districtwise warning system.

Telangana on yellow and orange alerts

The entire state of Telangana including Hyderabad was on a yellow alert on Wednesday.

An orange alert was issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, J Bhupalpally, and Mahabubabad.

These areas were expected to experience heavy rainfall, gusty winds, thunderstorm, and lightning.

Almost entire Tamil Nadu on yellow alert

Tamil Nadu's regional Met centre issued a yellow alert for the entire state including Chennai as the state braces heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, overcast skies and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvavur did not have any alert for rainfall.

Parts of Karnataka on yellow alert

Parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, have been reeling under heavy showers, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for most districts of the state.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall with cloudy skies and strong surface winds have been predicted over Bidar, Gulbarga, Bijaapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Kolar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Ramnagar and Madhya.

Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on yellow alert

IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rain over all districts of Andaman and Nicobar islands, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Andhra Pradesh is predicted to brace rainfall and thunderstorms till September 14, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar islands have a forecast of comparatively clearer skies from September 12.