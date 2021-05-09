IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain over parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds over parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West Delhi, South West Delhi, Kaithal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar (Haryana) Shikarpur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar, Etah, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Hail storm/precipitation is likely over and nearby Noida during next 1 hour, the IMD said in another tweet.

The meteorological department also predicted no heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi witnessed light spells of rain along with thunderstorm bringing some respite to the people from soaring temperatures.