close_game
close_game
News / India News / IMD warns of cold wave next week in northern states; check forecast

IMD warns of cold wave next week in northern states; check forecast

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 02:40 AM IST

IMD also said that there was also a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea leading to clouds over areas in Lakshwadeep and Maldives Islands.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that between January 5 and 11, the night and day temperatures are likely to fall leading to cold wave conditions in some states of north India.

A man around a bonfire to protect themselves from winter on a cold morning. (Hindustan Times)
A man around a bonfire to protect themselves from winter on a cold morning. (Hindustan Times)

IMD Director General Dr Mrutynjay Mohapatra said speaking to news agency ANI, “During 5th to 11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, and areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. In these areas, from the 5th to 11th we can expect cold wave conditions.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He added that there was also a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea leading to clouds over areas in Lakshadweep and Maldives Islands.

During the next three days, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep. along with likely strong winds up to 40-50 kmph. The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea.

During a press conference on Monday outlining the monthly forecast for January, Mohapatra predicted normal rainfall throughout the January-February-March period.

Mohapatra highlighted that 2023 marked the second warmest year since 1901, with the annual mean air temperature for the country being 0.65 degrees Celsius above normal, PTI reported. The warmest year, since 1901, was 2016 when the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.710 degrees Celsius above normal.

He further explained that most parts of the country are anticipated to experience relatively warmer mornings. Additionally, central and northwestern regions are expected to have cooler days, with the weather office forecasting below-normal monthly maximum temperatures in these areas.

Nonetheless, warmer days are anticipated in south peninsular and northeastern India, with above-normal monthly maximum temperatures expected to persist in January.

The IMD, earlier on Monday, also predicted dense to very dense fog over certain parts of the plains in northwest India and East India, extending into portions of Bangladesh, and gradually decreasing afterwards.

Additionally, the weather office stated that cold-day to severe cold-day conditions are likely to persist over some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and northern Rajasthan for the next two days.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out