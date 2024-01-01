IMD warns of cold wave next week in northern states; check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that between January 5 and 11, the night and day temperatures are likely to fall leading to cold wave conditions in some states of north India. A man around a bonfire to protect themselves from winter on a cold morning. (Hindustan Times)

IMD Director General Dr Mrutynjay Mohapatra said speaking to news agency ANI, “During 5th to 11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, and areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. In these areas, from the 5th to 11th we can expect cold wave conditions.”

He added that there was also a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea leading to clouds over areas in Lakshadweep and Maldives Islands.

During the next three days, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep. along with likely strong winds up to 40-50 kmph. The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea.

During a press conference on Monday outlining the monthly forecast for January, Mohapatra predicted normal rainfall throughout the January-February-March period.

Mohapatra highlighted that 2023 marked the second warmest year since 1901, with the annual mean air temperature for the country being 0.65 degrees Celsius above normal, PTI reported. The warmest year, since 1901, was 2016 when the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.710 degrees Celsius above normal.

He further explained that most parts of the country are anticipated to experience relatively warmer mornings. Additionally, central and northwestern regions are expected to have cooler days, with the weather office forecasting below-normal monthly maximum temperatures in these areas.

Nonetheless, warmer days are anticipated in south peninsular and northeastern India, with above-normal monthly maximum temperatures expected to persist in January.

The IMD, earlier on Monday, also predicted dense to very dense fog over certain parts of the plains in northwest India and East India, extending into portions of Bangladesh, and gradually decreasing afterwards.

Additionally, the weather office stated that cold-day to severe cold-day conditions are likely to persist over some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and northern Rajasthan for the next two days.