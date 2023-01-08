Home / India News / IMD's red alert, Delhi private schools to remain closed till Jan 15 | Updates

IMD's red alert, Delhi private schools to remain closed till Jan 15 | Updates

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 05:59 PM IST

A blinding layer of fog over north India and eastern parts of the country on Sunday affected the movement of over 480 trains even as an intense cold wave walloped the plains, including Delhi, where the minimum temperature plunged to a numbing 1.9 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram: Youngsters play cricket amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in Gurugram, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI)
Gurugram: Youngsters play cricket amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in Gurugram, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India after 48 hours as the new western disturbance arrives on the night of January 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will continue over the next 48 hours.

Amid cold wave conditions in the national capital, winter vacation in Delhi's private schools have been extended till January 15, a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said.

Private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said that the weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP and orange alert for Rajasthan and Bihar over cold wave and dense fog conditions. Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on January 10, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after two days.

“We are waiting, the new WD (western disturbance) will be coming from the night of 10th January. So, all these conditions of dense fog and coldwave will abate from the night of 10th January,” Jenamani said.

Meanwhile, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to continue over north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh on January 9-10 over the region. Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next two days and over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on January 9.

Fog and Cold Day Warning:

“Due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over IndoGangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and dense fog in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 3 days over the region,” the IMD said in a release.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
imd
imd

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out