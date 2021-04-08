Important for new generation to know stages of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is important for the new generation of the nation to know and understand the stages of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life. "All of you are aware of stages of his (Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur) life but it is important for the new generation of the nation too to know and understand it. From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh - our Sikh Guru tradition is a philosophy of life in itself," PM Modi said at a high-level meeting to commemorate 400th Jayanti of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

PM Modi said India will pay a fitting tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 400th Parkash Purab.

The PM said, "The occasion is a spiritual fortune and national duty. We have been blessed to be able to make a contribution to this. I am happy that we are taking forward our efforts, together with all citizens."

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.

The Punjab chief minister sought an approval on launching various projects worth ₹937 crore. "We are all committed to celebrate this momentous occasion in a befitting manner.' He urged PM Modi to clear the state government’s proposal for launching various projects worth ₹937 crore, including the development of Sri Anandpur Sahib as Smart City, to pay befitting tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Singh further requested PM Modi that the Centre should release a special commemorative stamp on this occasion. He suggested that the commemorative events should be held all across the country, as well as at all Indian missions abroad, the Punjab CMO said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is the ninth of the ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion. He was the head of the followers of Sikhism from 1665 until his killing in 1675.