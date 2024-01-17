Improve probe quality in Dalit atrocities cases: Karnataka CM to police

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s handling of atrocities against Dalits, adding there is a need for “enhanced investigation quality” to instil confidence in the system. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah during the annual police officers Meet, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (ANI)

“The performance of the state in terms of punishment in cases of atrocities on Dalits is not satisfactory. The quality of investigation in cases of atrocities should be improved if the victims are to have faith in the system. A scientifically sound charge sheet should be submitted,” said Siddaramaiah during the conference of senior police officers in Bengaluru .

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka registered 438 crimes against Scheduled Tribes (ST). Karnataka also had the highest spurt in crimes against STs from 361 cases in 2021 to 438 cases in 2022, an increase of 21.3%, according to the data.

Addressing concerns about violence against women and children, Siddaramaiah called for “stricter punishment” and warned that failure in this regard could lead to “accountability for deputy commissioners of police (DCPs)”.

“Our government has given a free hand to the police. It is my commitment not to poke my nose into the work of the police. But if we have given a free hand, it should not be misused. It should be beneficial to people,” he said.

Highlighting the surge in thefts as a failure of the patrolling system and station officials, Siddaramaiah said that “the superintendent of police and the DCP will be held responsible for any continued dereliction of duty”. He underscored the crucial link between law and order, economic development, and investor confidence, urging the maintenance of proper law enforcement.

“The increasing number of thefts means that the patrolling system, the Hoysala staff and the station officials have failed. If this situation continues, SP and DCP will be held responsible for dereliction of duty,” the CM said.

“If law and order are good, the development of the state is possible. Per capita income and the GDP will increase. Investors will come. So, maintain law and order properly,” he said while talking to the police personnel.

Expressing disappointment with the presented figures, Siddaramaiah urged for improved performance in the coming year. “We are a secular nation. We must strengthen the aspirations of our Constitution… Our police have to put more effort into maintaining law and order. We have not had any communal riots so far, except for minor ones, nothing has happened on a large scale,” he said.

Siddaramaiah addressed the issue of police officers seeking transfers based on caste considerations, discouraging such practices. He also instructed the SPs, the DCPs, and the DIGs to visit police stations and enhance efforts in maintaining law and order. Acknowledging the efforts of police force in preventing major communal riots, he added that the growing threat of cybercrimes needs to be tackled effectively while highlighting the need for increased attention towards solving crime.

At the annual conference of senior police officers, Siddaramaiah also assured the government’s commitment to strengthen and make the Karnataka Police force “more citizen-friendly”. He pledged support for filling vacant positions to reduce the workload on the department and enhance overall efficiency.