In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data

Updated: May 06, 2020 07:55 IST

More than 11,000 people have contracted coronavirus disease Covid-19 in India in the last five days. An analysis of Covid-19 data shows that 526 people have died due to the disease in the said time period.

Globally, the disease has killed more than 2.5 lakh people.

According to Union health ministry, 3,875 people were affected by the disease and 194 died in the last 24 hours (from Monday to Tuesday). The nationwide tally has reached 46,711 whereas 1,583 people have died.

The ministry further said that 1,020 people have recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 12,726. India’s recovery rate stands at 28.17 per cent, joint secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation on Tuesday.

Delhi reported another big jump of 206 cases on Tuesday, with the total infections doubling to 5,104 in 11 days. About 1,500 cases have been added to the Delhi tally in the last five days. The national capital accounts for 10.3 per cent of the total cases in the country. Till Tuesday, 64 deaths were recorded in the city-state.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported a spike in the number of new cases. While Maharashtra reported 841 new cases, the number was 500 for Tamil Nadu. Gujarat also tested 441 more people positive for the virus. The rate of infection in these states is higher than the national average. While Tamil Nadu has an infection rate of 14.3 per cent, in Punjab it is 17.77 per cent.

Of the 1,583 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 583, Gujarat comes second with 319 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 176 and West Bengal at 133.

Experts, meanwhile, said the peak of this deadly virus outbreak was yet to come and may be witnessed in India over the next 4-6 weeks, while another spurt might be seen later during the winter season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of a taskforce on the coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing and reviewed India’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19.