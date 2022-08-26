In a first, top court live streams proceedings

The Supreme Court on Friday live streamed its proceedings for the first time, more than three years after a top court ruling recommended live streaming its hearings.

A notice uploaded on the top court’s website said that the proceedings of the ceremonial bench, which bid adieu to outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, will be live-streamed through a webcast portal. “Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice’ Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be live streamed through the NIC webcast portal,” the notice said.

In a 2018 judgment, the Supreme Court held that telecast of important cases to an audience outside the courtroom would usher in greater transparency and aid accountability, but little moved till the e-committee, led by Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, swung into action to realise that vision.

In June 2021, the e-committee wrote to chief justices of all high courts in the country, seeking inputs and suggestions on the draft rules for live streaming and recording of court proceedings by June 30.

“The right of access to justice, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, encompasses the right to access live court proceedings. To imbue greater transparency, inclusivity and foster access to justice, the e-committee has undertaken the project of live streaming of court proceedings on priority,” stated the letter.

Live streaming, the letter added, will enable access to live court proceedings, including on matters of public interest to citizens, journalists, civil society, academicians and law students on a real-time basis, something otherwise constrained by geographical, logistical or infrastructural issues.

The Supreme Court’s e-committee was working on a proposal to launch an exclusive platform for live streaming court proceedings, HT has learnt.

Later, the e-committee started working towards having an exclusive platform of its own to ward off privacy concerns and data security issues that come with streaming court proceedings on a public platform.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities meet in New Delhi on July 31, Justice Chandrachud had mentioned about reservations of judges against live streaming of court proceedings, adding judges across the board feel they would be assessed by the people if judicial proceedings are telecast.

“Yes, of course, some of us will lose their sense of respect of the community… by showing it to the world at large as to how we conduct ourselves when we sit on that dais. But that’s also a reminder that we have to change the ways in which we have been functioning,” he highlighted.

The senior Supreme Court judge added that there is a world of accountability at large. “I think we can earn the respect of the community at large, provided we adopt and come on to the platforms which are so prevalent in our society. The judicial institutions cannot be left behind if we have to be the harbingers of change,” he stressed.