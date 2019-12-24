In a message to Sena workers, Aaditya Thackeray lashes out at trolls

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 16:10 IST

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday called upon the party workers to not take law and order in their hands, stay calm, and ignore trolls, after an incident in Wadala where a man was thrashed and his head tonsured on Friday by Sena party workers for making alleged derogatory comments about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray called such trolls “frustrated because their irrational voice isn’t heard by the country, and their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in recent elections”.

The statement also called for unity and harmony in the time of chaos and fear, and read, “Our answer (to the trolls) is to silence the chaos, divisions, fear, hate by means of drawing a longer line, that works for the people and keep them united.” The statement lashed out at the leaders these trolls shout out in support of, for not being able to create jobs, or revive the economy.

The statement further said, “...These (trolls) are the same ones who threaten people, call them names, are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and division.”

Reaching out to the Shiv Sena party workers who attacked a man, Rahul Tiwari, in Wadala, the statement said, “I understand that the reaction was because remarks angered them. I understand the anger we all have when we read unnecessary non-civil remarks made against leaders, communities, women. And these people are followed by some major leaders in the country.”

On Friday, Shiv Sena part workers tonsured a man’s head in Wadala, after tracking him down for a derogatory social media post about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had criticised the police action in Jamia Milia Islamia comparing it with Jallianwala Bagh.

The BJP, meanwhile, extended support to 33-year-old Harimani Tiwari, who was at the receiving end of the ire of the Shiv Sainiks’ for his social media post. Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, a wing of BJP, met with Tiwari and approached the police to press charges against Sena workers involved in the incident.