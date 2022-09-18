Home / India News / In AAP vs BJP, leader's 'Joe Biden' swipe at Arvind Kejriwal: 'Not imandaar...'

In AAP vs BJP, leader's 'Joe Biden' swipe at Arvind Kejriwal: 'Not imandaar...'

Published on Sep 18, 2022

Addressing a presser, the BJP spokesperson called AAP a "corrupt" party and said it was a matter of "surprise" the AAP boss did not say that US president Joe Biden was also afraid of him. "Delhi CM is a megalomaniac,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the Aam Aam Party (AAP) is not staunchly honest, but a dishonest one and its party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is a megalomaniac.

As the war of words intensifies between the two camps ahead of the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the AAP is looking to expand its base following a massive win in Punjab, the BJP’s Sambit Patra said the Kejriwal-led party is not 'kattar imandaar' (staunchly honest), but 'kattar beimaan' (staunchly dishonest).

Also read | ‘Be ready to go to jail’: Kejriwal tells AAP MLAs at party’s national convention

Addressing a presser, the BJP spokesperson called AAP a "corrupt" party and said it was a matter of "surprise" the AAP boss did not say that US president Joe Biden was also afraid of him. "Delhi CM is a megalomaniac,” he added.

The AAP has said that the saffron camp has been “rattled” over what it calls Kejriwal's growing popularity. Patra hit back saying the AAP has "disintegrated" in Himachal Pradesh and its president in Uttarakhand quit the party even though Kejriwal made tall claims about his party's prospects in these states.

The AAP has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advisor had warned several owners and editors of news channels in Gujarat against giving coverage to the party that has launched an aggressive campaign in the western state.

According to Kejriwal, Hiren Joshi, who heads communication and information technology at the Prime Minister's Office, sends "filthy abuses" to channel owners and editors for the coverage they do of AAP.

"We started freebies, the BJP is opposing it as they cannot figure out how to give free facilities to people," Kejriwal further said.

Kejriwal has said false corruption charges have been leveled against AAP leaders because the BJP can't digest the growing popularity of the party in Gujarat, and has predicted more arrests and raids in the coming days. "The BJP is not able to digest AAP's honest politics, work in education and health sectors."

In recent days, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested, while deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises have been raided over corruption charges. On Friday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested over graft charges.

(With agency inputs)

September 18, 2022
