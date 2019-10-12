In Bihar, 187 new cases of dengue reported in last 24 hours

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:58 IST

Refuting the claims of the state’s health department that there has been no spike in dengue cases in Bihar, a total of 187 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours from different parts of the state.

Of this, 154 cases have been reported in the state capital, which saw one of the worst floods caused by rainwater in recent times.

The state capital, Patna, which witnessed heavy floods for close to 10 days, saw 981 cases of dengue being reported till Friday. The number rose to 1135 on Saturday. On Thursday, the health department in the city had put the number of dengue patients at 903.

The number of dengue cases in the state as on Saturday stood at 1,404.

The numbers of Chikunguniya cases also rose to 140 on Saturday from 116 reported on Friday.

The health department had, on Wednesday, claimed that there had been no spike in dengue cases in Bihar. It said the arrest in rise of dengue and Chikungunya cases was due to many preventive measures adopted by the state government.

In the wake of continuous flow of dengue patients, the state health society is running health camps at 26 places in the capital and has organized a three-day free health camp at the PMCH and the NMCH campus. Nearly 2,626 patients were treated in the camps, which ended on Saturday.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha came forward to help dengue patients and donated 48 units of blood on Saturday.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:57 IST