e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Bihar, construction workers form bulk of returnees

In Bihar, construction workers form bulk of returnees

The first round of the exercise covered over 1.2 million workers in quarantine centres . According to the state government, 1.2 million workers arrived on trains and 1.1 million travelled by road to reach Bihar in the aftermath of the national lockdown imposed on March 25 .

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:15 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Based on the results of the skill mapping exercise, the state government will reach out to industrial houses to invest in the state and create employment, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.
Based on the results of the skill mapping exercise, the state government will reach out to industrial houses to invest in the state and create employment, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.(HT Photo)
         

Workers engaged in construction, including masons, painters and temporary help, make up the bulk of returnees who have reached Bihar in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, according to a first-of-its-kind skill mapping exercise conducted by the state government.

The first round of the exercise covered over 1.2 million workers in quarantine centres . According to the state government, 1.2 million workers arrived on trains and 1.1 million travelled by road to reach Bihar in the aftermath of the national lockdown imposed on March 25 .

Based on the results of the skill mapping exercise, the state government will reach out to industrial houses to invest in the state and create employment, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Finding work for the returning migrants, most of whom are unskilled or semi-skilled, has emerged as a challenge for the Bihar government, a coalition between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which faces assembly elections later this year.

“Welfare of people is the basic premise of governance in India. States must take care of migrants at this time of distress and must ensure jobs for them,” said Ajay Kumar, an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.. “The intent is appropriate, but there are several questions with regard to its implementation – do they have proper data and resources?”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who faced criticism for seeking the Centre’s guidelines before making arrangements to bring back Bihar’s workers from other states, has been quick to announce that the government will draft a policy on providing jobs to the returnees.

According to the skill mapping data, around 730,000 returnees were engaged in various construction jobs. About 4,000 workers have experience in the information technology (IT) sector, about 9,700 in e-commerce, and 7,300 in banking, financial services and insurance. There are over 14,000 professionals from the health care sector such as nurses, lab technicians, paramedics and fitness trainers. Nearly 20,000 were engaged in electronic and electrical repairs.

State minister of water resources Sanjay Jha said his department alone offered over 600,000 jobs since the lockdown began in March.

“The CM has interacted with returnees at quarantine centres, he has assured them that he will create opportunities for them to stay back,” Jha said.

The senior official cited above said Bihar has a shortfall of workers although its people have found jobs in so many other states.

“There are many opportunities for labourers in Bihar, but for various reasons including social practices, they prefer to work outside the state if they are engaged in blue collar jobs or as daily wagers,” he said.

tags
top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In