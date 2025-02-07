Menu Explore
In Bihar horror, mechanic beheads 7-yr-old son after he asks for school fee

BySandeep Bhaskar
Feb 07, 2025 10:34 PM IST

BETTIAH: A 45-year-old man beheaded his seven-year-old son after the child reminded him about his unpaid school fee at a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Friday, police said

BETTIAH: A 45-year-old man beheaded his seven-year-old son after the child reminded him about his unpaid school fee at a village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Friday, police said.

Police said Singh allegedly committed the crime at his house in Kalyanpur Toli Chautarwa village in Gopalganj. (Pixabay)
Police said Singh allegedly committed the crime at his house in Kalyanpur Toli Chautarwa village in Gopalganj. (Pixabay)

In a video clip, the suspect, identified as Arvind Singh said he was relieved.

“I am expected to contribute monetarily as my parents are under the impression that I have a lot of money as I have worked abroad for some time ... I am now relieved... I don’t need to build a house or buy property for him...,” Singh, who also has two daughters, aged 12 and 9 years, said.

“I know I have to spend my time behind the bars,” he said in the video clip. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Police said Singh allegedly committed the crime at his house in Kalyanpur Toli Chautarwa village in Gopalganj.

“There was no one in my house when I committed the crime,” said Singh, giving the first hand account of the incident.

Police said Singh lost his temper when his son, a student of Class 1, asked him for money to clear his school fee. “In the middle of the day, he returned home with his son from school while his wife was away in Gorakhpur for treatment and carried out the crime,” police said.

“The matter came to light when one of his two daughters, who was at her relative’s house, saw her father holding his son’s head,” said Bhorey station house officer (SHO) Dipika Ranjan.

Singh initially tried to scare the people who gathered around him but was eventually overpowered.

“The killer has been arrested. We have sealed the house and a forensic science laboratory team has been called for further investigation into the matter,” said Anand Kumar Gupta, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Hathua.

“The reason behind murder is not clear yet,” he added.


