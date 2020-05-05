In Chhattisgarh you can order liquor online during lockdown, but here’s the catch

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:52 IST

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a website and a mobile application for home delivery of alcohol to avoid crowding at liquor shops during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A government statement said buyers can order liquor on the website of the state-run Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) from shops that have been linked.

However, only those in the green zones of the state will be able to order liquor online, which will be delivered to their doorstep with the help of delivery boys.

“The customer will have to register by entering his mobile number, Aadhaar card and full address. Registration will have to be confirmed through OTP,” it said.

After registering, people can browse the provided links to nearest liquor shops, which can also be viewed on Google Map, and order by selecting the nearest shop.

“A customer can see the list of liquor available in the respective liquor shop and its price… A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of liquor at a time for home delivery. He will have to pay a delivery charge of Rs 120,” the release stated.

Except for Raipur and Korba districts, which are in red and orange zones, all the other 26 districts of Chhattisgarh come under green zone classified by the central government.

Liquor shops opened on Monday for the first time after March 23 and serpentine queues were seen outside the outlets in several districts as people flouted the social distancing norms.

The state excise department has allowed liquor outlets to open from 8am to 7pm.

In the state capital of Raipur, 44 out of the 70 liquor shops opened on Monday and police forces were deployed to ensure social distancing and crowd management.

A district administration official said there would be a rush initially but things may get back to normal within a few days.