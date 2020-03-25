In contact with India to evacuate citizens, says US

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:47 IST

New Delhi: The US on Wednesday said it was in contact with the Indian government to help find accommodation for American citizens stranded in the country because of the Covid-19 lockdown till the time it can arrange flights to evacuate them.

The Indian government imposed a 21-day lockdown from midnight on Tuesday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. The exact number of stranded American travellers in the country could not immediately be ascertained but it is believed to be in the hundreds.

“The US Mission to India continues to work with @StateDept & airline companies to arrange flights from India to the US for US citizens. Once flights are arranged, we will work with the GoI to arrange to the greatest extent possible safe passage to airports for US citizens,” ambassador Kenneth Juster tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the US embassy said, “We are in contact with the Indian government to emphasize the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens during the nationwide curfew.”

The US embassy said daily updates will be provided about its repatriation efforts through the “Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)” application and asked US citizens to enrol online for the programme.

An alert posted on the embassy’s website said: “While the exact parameters of the curfew are still unclear, US citizens should cooperate by sheltering in place. US citizens are required to comply with Indian law and obey directions from law enforcement officers.”

It added, “We know there is great interest from US citizens in obtaining assistance to depart India, and we are working to support necessary arrangements.”

On Tuesday, French officials said they were working with the Indian government to try and arrange flights to evacuate about 1,000 French travellers.