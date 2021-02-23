In Disha Ravi case, judge cites Rig Veda: 'Our civilisation never been averse to ideas from varied quarters'
The judge of the Delhi court, who granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi on Tuesday, cited from Rig Veda - the oldest of the four Vedas revered by the Hindu community.
"This 5000-year-old civilisation of ours has never been averse to ideas from varied quarters. Even our founding father accorded due respect to the divergence of opinion by recognising the freedom of speech and expression as an inviolable fundamental right," additional sessions judge Dharmendra Rana said.
The right to dissent is firmly enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, justice Rana said and further added, "In my considered opinion, the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience."
Talking about the toolkit, which the police said was part of a global conspiracy to defame India, the judge said that he was shown two hyperlinks present in the Google Doc which had links to two websites where he couldn't find anything objectionable.
He also refused the public prosecutor's argument that the material in second website was "seditious" in nature. "The imputations maybe false, exaggerated or even with a mischievous intent but the same cannot be sitgmatized beig seditious unless they have tendency to foment violence," said justice Rana.
He also said that the police are in the process of collecting more evidence and so they cannot be allowed to further restrict the liberty of a citizen on the basis of propitious anticipations. "The resistance to bail plea seems to be more ornamental in nature," said the judge.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and has spent six days under police custody and three under judicial remand. She is the founder of the local chapter of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's movement.
After her arrest, the Delhi Police had claimed that Ravi was involved in producing and disseminating an action plan that sparked violence during farmers' protests in Delhi. Her lawyers had said the arrest was illegal and there was nothing seditious in the toolkit.
She was granted bail today subject to furnishing two sureties of ₹1 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab: Curbs on gatherings from March 1; Covid testing to be ramped up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘My trust in judiciary has increased’, says Disha Ravi’s mother
- Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police from her residence in Bengaluru on February 13, following an FIR filed on February 4 charging her with sedition among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India not averse to divergence of opinion': Judge cites Rig Veda in Disha case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Congress MLAs cycle to state assembly in protest against fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-incumbency does not apply to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani amid lead in civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt hands over health centres to pvt medical college in Indore, sparks row
- The Madhya Pradesh government said that if the pilot project in Indore works, then it would hand over more primary and community health centres to private partners under PPP mode.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction
- The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation
- The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox