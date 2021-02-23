IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In Disha Ravi case, judge cites Rig Veda: 'Our civilisation never been averse to ideas from varied quarters'
Disha Ravi leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
Disha Ravi leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
india news

In Disha Ravi case, judge cites Rig Veda: 'Our civilisation never been averse to ideas from varied quarters'

Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and has spent six days under police custody and three under judicial remand.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:56 PM IST

The judge of the Delhi court, who granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi on Tuesday, cited from Rig Veda - the oldest of the four Vedas revered by the Hindu community.

"This 5000-year-old civilisation of ours has never been averse to ideas from varied quarters. Even our founding father accorded due respect to the divergence of opinion by recognising the freedom of speech and expression as an inviolable fundamental right," additional sessions judge Dharmendra Rana said.

The right to dissent is firmly enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, justice Rana said and further added, "In my considered opinion, the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience."

Talking about the toolkit, which the police said was part of a global conspiracy to defame India, the judge said that he was shown two hyperlinks present in the Google Doc which had links to two websites where he couldn't find anything objectionable.

He also refused the public prosecutor's argument that the material in second website was "seditious" in nature. "The imputations maybe false, exaggerated or even with a mischievous intent but the same cannot be sitgmatized beig seditious unless they have tendency to foment violence," said justice Rana.

He also said that the police are in the process of collecting more evidence and so they cannot be allowed to further restrict the liberty of a citizen on the basis of propitious anticipations. "The resistance to bail plea seems to be more ornamental in nature," said the judge.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and has spent six days under police custody and three under judicial remand. She is the founder of the local chapter of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's movement.

After her arrest, the Delhi Police had claimed that Ravi was involved in producing and disseminating an action plan that sparked violence during farmers' protests in Delhi. Her lawyers had said the arrest was illegal and there was nothing seditious in the toolkit.

She was granted bail today subject to furnishing two sureties of 1 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi violence case farmer protests farm laws 2020
Close
Strict enforcement of coronavirus appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and social distancing will be done, the chief minister said, adding that testing in the state will be ramped up to 30,000 a day.&nbsp;(PTI)
Strict enforcement of coronavirus appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and social distancing will be done, the chief minister said, adding that testing in the state will be ramped up to 30,000 a day. (PTI)
india news

Punjab: Curbs on gatherings from March 1; Covid testing to be ramped up

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:57 PM IST
According to the new rules, the number of people allowed in indoor gatherings will be capped at 100, while for outdoor gatherings it will be kept at 200.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

‘My trust in judiciary has increased’, says Disha Ravi’s mother

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police from her residence in Bengaluru on February 13, following an FIR filed on February 4 charging her with sedition among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
Disha Ravi leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
india news

'India not averse to divergence of opinion': Judge cites Rig Veda in Disha case

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and has spent six days under police custody and three under judicial remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress legislators cycling to state assembly in Bhubaneswar. (Photo@bhalubh55)
Congress legislators cycling to state assembly in Bhubaneswar. (Photo@bhalubh55)
india news

Odisha Congress MLAs cycle to state assembly in protest against fuel prices

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindusan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The price of petrol is currently the highest in Kalimela of Malkangiri, where it is being sold at 97.45 per litre. In Bhubaneswar, it is being sold at 91.64 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Rupani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Reuters)
Vijay Rupani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Reuters)
india news

Anti-incumbency does not apply to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani amid lead in civic polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Polling for elections to municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar was conducted on Sunday. These elections were being seen as a test for Rupani ahead of the assembly polls in the state next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
india news

MP govt hands over health centres to pvt medical college in Indore, sparks row

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • The Madhya Pradesh government said that if the pilot project in Indore works, then it would hand over more primary and community health centres to private partners under PPP mode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his budget speech, Panneerselvam said that Tamil Nadu is expected to register positive growth of 2.02 per cent at 2011-12 constant prices in 2020-2021. "This is against an all India negative growth of 7.7 per cent," he said(PTI)
During his budget speech, Panneerselvam said that Tamil Nadu is expected to register positive growth of 2.02 per cent at 2011-12 constant prices in 2020-2021. "This is against an all India negative growth of 7.7 per cent," he said(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout

Posted by Prashasti SinghANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:42 PM IST
During his budget speech, Panneerselvam urged the government of India to release all the performance grants due to Tamil Nadu based on the 14th Finance Commission recommendations without further delay
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(PTI)
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day, to 14-day judicial custody, news agency PTI reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai on February 22.(Reuters)
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai on February 22.(Reuters)
india news

India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Officials said that India has inoculated at least 1.17 crore people — 1.04 crore have been administered first dose and 12.61 lakh second dose — across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri at Kushinagar airport with Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adotyanath.(Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri at Kushinagar airport with Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adotyanath.(Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
india news

Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:59 PM IST
In June last year, Centre had given its go ahead to upgrade the Kushinagar airport to an international one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)
india news

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“As per data reported till 1700 hrs. on 22nd February, nearly 29,000 children and 5,000 pregnant women were vaccinated (data provisional),” the health ministry said in a statement.(Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)
“As per data reported till 1700 hrs. on 22nd February, nearly 29,000 children and 5,000 pregnant women were vaccinated (data provisional),” the health ministry said in a statement.(Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)
india news

States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, India's mission to achieve full immunization converage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ITBP Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, 2020.(PTI)
The ITBP Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, 2020.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT archive)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT archive)
india news

Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:48 PM IST
In his virtual address to the high-level segment of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Jaishankar called for a coordinated global response to the challenges confronting the human rights agenda, including terrorism, global inequities and armed conflicts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wives of Kashmir’s former militants who had returned from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a rehabilitation programme in 2010 shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, (AP)
Wives of Kashmir’s former militants who had returned from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a rehabilitation programme in 2010 shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, (AP)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP