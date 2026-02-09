Communist Party of India (CPI) leader C Divakaran on Sunday clarified his stand on his remark about Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s particular food preference, saying the statement was made only in “good humour”. He added that media should not create unnecessary row over the matter. ‘In good humour’: CPI leader over jibe on Kerala CM’s food choice

He further said that he was only sharing his experience and did not mean for his remarks to stir a controversy.

This came after the CPI leader said in an interview with a local newspaper that CM Vijayan has always been “very particular about food, especially fish.” He also claimed that the chief minister skipped lunch when served a fish he dislikes.

“He doesn’t like ordinary fish. He prefers A-quality, first-class fish,” he added.

He further claimed that the chief minister once left a rally in Thiruvananthapuram district without eating lunch over type of fish served at late CPI(M) leader Anathalavattom Anandan’s residence.

The next day, Divakaran asked the local leaders to arrange “good quality mackerel” for lunch. “

“Anyway, lunch was served and fish fry was among the items. He (Vijayan) came and examined the fish. He ate and was very happy,” Divakaran said.

The CPI leader also shared that CM Vijayan “didn’t fancy” Anandan because the latter had close relations with VS Achuthanandan, a leader against whom the CM led a long factional tussle within the party.

CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty said there was no need for a controversy on anyone’s personal food preferences.