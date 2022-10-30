In Gujarat, PM Modi to open Maze Garden, Miyawaki Forest. All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday, is set to inaugurate two new tourist attractions in Kevadia - the Maze Garden and Miyawaki Forest.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Maze Garden is spread over three acres of land and is the largest such garden in the country. The Miyawaki Forest has been developed in an area of about two acres and has been developed using a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

All you need to know about two new tourist attractions in Kevadia:

Maze Garden:

> The Maze Garden is spread over three acres of land, making it the largest such garden in India.

> The garden has a pathway of about 2.1 kilometres, the PMO statement said.

> It has been designed in the shape of a ‘Shriyantra’, which is believed to bring positive energy to the place.

> As many as 1.8 lakh saplings have been planted in the garden, "which has added to the aesthetic beauty of the landscape, the PMO statement added. The saplings include Orange Gemin, Madhu Kamini, Glory Bovar and Mehndi.

Miyawaki Forest:

> The forest has been developed using the technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, which helps build dense, native forests in a short span of time.

> Through the Miyawaki method, a forest can be developed in just two to three years while it takes at least 20 to 30 years through the traditional method.

> “The growth of plants is ten times faster using this method and as a result, the forest developed is thirty times denser,” according to another statement.

> Spread over an area of about two acres, the Miyawaki Forest will have the following divisions- A Native Floral Garden; a Timber Garden; a Fruit Garden; a Medicinal Garden; A Miyawaki section of mixed species; Digital Orientation Centre.

The Maze Garden and the Miyawaki Forest will add to the touristic value of the iconic Statue of Unity.