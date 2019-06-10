Minister’s deleted tweet sparks off buzz about Sushma Swaraj. She clarifies

Sushma Swaraj, the veteran BJP leader who had won herself a huge fan following as India’s foreign minister, was widely expected to get a prestigious assignment once the new government settles in.

A now-deleted tweet by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan indicates it could be a gubernatorial assignment.

“Congratulations and best wishes to BJP’s senior leader and my sister, Mrs Sushma Swaraj on her appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor. Your extensive experience in all areas will be beneficial to the public,” the health minister tweeted, according to news agency ANI. He deleted the tweet within minutes without an explanation.

Union Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan tweets, "Congratulations to senior BJP leader & former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh." pic.twitter.com/JIMGTAyKGe — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

The health minister’s tweet appeared to confirm the buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had opted to induct a retired career diplomat S Jaishankar as Foreign Minister, could appoint her as a Governor.

In her repartee, Swaraj said her meeting with the vice president Venkaiah Naidu was enough for Twitter to appoint her governor of Andhra Pradesh.

I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

The nine-time parliamentarian did not contest the national elections due to her health condition. But Sushma Swaraj was widely expected to return to PM Modi’s cabinet. Many were taken aback when she was spotted sitting among the audience at PM Modi’s swearing-in. Soon after, Swaraj tweeted her ‘thank you’ note to the prime minister for the opportunity to work together.

As foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj is most-admired for responding to the many SOS that she received from Indians and foreigners alike. In a ministry run by the diplomatic service that has been long seen as having a stiff upper lip, Sushma Swaraj’s accessible approach to help out people won her millions of admirers and nudged the foreign service to also reorient themselves towards Indians abroad.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 22:33 IST