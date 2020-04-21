In its Covid-19 message, Mumbai Police urges people to ‘abort’ this ‘mission’

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:48 IST

Amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, Mumbai Police leaves no opportunity to drive home the government’s “stay at home” message with a comic spin.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Mumbai Police conveyed that all those who are thinking of venturing out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown should immediately “abort the mission”.

The tweet carried a still from Ranveer Singh starer ‘Gully Boy’ featuring Alia Bhatt and read “That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”.

Mumbai Police is known for its witty and slapstick social media posts on matters of importance to the general public.

Just yesterday, Mumbai Police tweeted a clip from a gaming video and posted, “Every player knows - when in a red zone, always stay at home!”

Earlier this week, it turned to iconic numbers from ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson and encouraged everyone to stay at home to “beat” coronavirus.

“It’s ‘Dangerous’ outside, ‘better do what you can’ - stay home to ‘beat Corona’!” the tweet read.

India has reported 47 coronavirus deaths and 1336 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, India’s total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 18,601 on Tuesday. The figure includes 14759 active cases, 3252 cured or discharged patients and 590 fatalities.In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases near 5000-mark while in Delhi the Covid-19 tally is slightly over 2000 cases.

7 Indian states have more than 1000 coronavirus cases, these include Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.