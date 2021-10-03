In Japan, man diagnosed with ‘restless anal syndrome’ after recovery from Covid-19

In what is possibly the first such case of a post-Covid complication, a 77-year-old man in Japan reported “deep anal discomfort” just days after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Doctors at the Tokyo University Hospital diagnosed him with “restless anal syndrome.”

According to Business Insider, which reported the case citing BMC Infectious Diseases, doctors noted that the symptoms shown by the man were consistent with those shown by patients with restless leg syndrome (RLS). Additionally, in yet another feature common with RLS, he was able to get some relief via exercise, the report noted.

Tests, however, concluded that except a few haemorrhoids, the senior citizen was absolutely fine. There were no issues such as brain abnormalities, bladder disturbances etc. Restless feeling, anxiety and insomnia were the only health issues that he faced after recovering from Covid-19, the Business Insider report said.

The “anal discomfort” was resolved through a course of Clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, it further stated.

Earlier, the man was hospitalised with mild Covid-19 that included sore throat, cough and fever. He received treatment for mild pneumonia after developing low-grade fever for 10 days. He was discharged after his respiratory functions improved to normal 21 days after hospitalisation.

Restless leg syndrome:

BMC describes restless leg syndrome as a “common neurological, sensorimotor” disorder, caused by the dysfunction of the central nervous system. An urge to move is perhaps the most common symptom of this disorder. The symptoms worsen if the body is at rest.