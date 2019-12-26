e-paper
In Kerala, group returns to attack hotel for not serving onion during meal

The hotel owner claims the customers were served onions twice but they wanted more and upon refusal got into a verbal duel with the management

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthpuram
Representative image. (Unsplash)
As onion prices soar, a hotel in Thiruvananthpuram was attacked and its employees were roughed up on Wednesday night by a group of youngsters over the hotel’s alleged refusal to serve more onion.

According to the owner of the “Homely Meals” in Kaithamukku, three persons came to the hotel at night and ordered non-vegetarian dishes. He claimed that they were served onions twice but they wanted more and upon refusal got into a verbal duel with the management. He alleged that the customers were drunk and later came out with more people and attacked the hotel. Two employees received injuries in the attack and the hotel suffered serious damages.

Police said the miscreants, who have been identified with help from the CCTV cameras, will be arrested soon. The hotel owner said some of the miscreants were workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, a youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M). But the DYFI has distanced itself from the incident and said it will take strict action if any workers were involved.

