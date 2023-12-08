In LinkedIn post, PM Modi invites global participation in AI Summit 2023: ‘In last 9-10 years, India…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended an invitation to tech enthusiasts, innovators, and stakeholders worldwide, urging them to join the upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023. In a post on LinkedIn, Modi highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various sectors and stressed its positive influence on technology, innovation, healthcare, education, agriculture, and more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“We are living in a very interesting time period. Decades of fast-paced innovation and the power of human endeavour have brought to life what was once considered to be only in the realm of imagination. In this whirlwind of rapid advancement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one area where its applications are expanding at an exponential rate. This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation – young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential," Modi wrote.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Describing India as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, Modi said it is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future.

“India offers solutions that are scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable on a global scale. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative is a prime example of such pioneering efforts,” Modi said.

“In the last 9-10 years, India and its citizens have leap-frogged with the help of technology. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India achieved, in a matter of few years, what took other countries a generation. This was possible through the fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion. Similarly, in the field of AI, India is looking to take a giant leap to empower its citizens,” the prime minister added.

Be it serving citizens in their language, be it making education easier and personalised, be it making healthcare more accessible, be it making agriculture more informed, India is using AI for various productive purposes, he said.

"The world today is witnessing that… When India grows, it does so to ensure an equitable and inclusive model of growth. When India innovates, it does so to ensure that no one is left behind. When India leads, it does so to ensure that it can take everyone along towards the goal of the greater good.

Modi said forums such as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), of which India is a co-founder, are crucial. The GPAI brings along 28 Member countries and the EU as its members to guide the responsible development and use of AI, he said.

According to Modi, since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to GPAI, actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI. India's election to its council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to safe and trusted AI.

“As the Lead Chair of the GPAI, India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits. India is dedicated to clearing the path for a regulatory framework that ensures Safe and Trusted AI, bringing all nations together for widespread and enduring implementation. The Summit will have many interesting sessions, including the AI Expo, which will have 150 StartUps showcasing their strengths,” Modi said.