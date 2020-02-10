In Madhya Pradesh, 52 top IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:02 IST

In a major reshuffle, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh transferred as many as 52 IPS officers on Monday, as per a state government order.

Of the IPS officers shifted, five officers are additional director general (ADG) rank police officers while there are as many number of inspector generals of police (IGP), who have been shifted from their present post in the administrative exercise on Monday.

The officers transferred also include superintendents of police in as many as 16 districts of the state.

The massive reshuffle has taken place amid speculation in the state secretariat that there may be a change of guard in the police department soon.

ADG, police (SCRB) GP Singh is the ADG, police for anti-naxal operations posted at the police headquarters in Bhopal. Rajesh Chawla, ADG, Homeguard will replace him. Similarly, ADG, police (Administration) Kailash Makwana is now ADG, police (Narcotics). The incumbent officer on the post Ajay Kumar Sharma will replace him.

G Janardhan, ADG, police, Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy, Sagar will be the ADG, Shahdol range.

The opposition BJP has hit out at the Congress government on the transfers.

State BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said, “The only work done by the Congress government in its 14 months of rule is massive transfers whether it’s police or any other department whereas farmers, youth, women or any other section of society is fed up with the Congress government’s misrule.”

State Congress president media coordinator Narendra Saluja dubbed the BJP’s allegations as baseless and said the transfers were effected on administrative ground.