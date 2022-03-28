In MP, Congress demands cancellation of TET exam, claims paper was leaked

Congress workers and activists in Madhya Pradesh have demanded cancellation of the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination paper alleging that it was leaked on social media.

On March 25, TET exam candidate from Gwalior, Madan Mohan Dohare, claimed that when he was returning from Bhopal after appearing in the examination, a person from Dholpur in Rajasthan showed him a screenshot of a paper which was sent to him by one Lakshman Singh. Dohare posted the screenshot on social media.

Later, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra accused the chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Lakshman Singh Markam of being responsible for the paper leak. Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai also demanded an inquiry to know who Lakshman Singh—the person mentioned in the social media post was.

On Sunday, Lakshman Singh filed a police complaint against Mishra and Rai under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act claiming that the allegation had been done to defame him.

On Monday, TET exam candidates along with Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Board office in Bhopal demanding cancellation of the exam.

A candidate who didn’t wish to be named, said, “The screenshots are proof that the question paper was leaked. At the exam centres, the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices was prohibited so how did the agent receive the screenshot. It is a planned scam and needs to probed. We are demanding cancellation of the exam.”

Those who appeared for the recently held constable recruitment exam also joined the protest and sought re-announcement of the results.

A constable exam candidate Vikas Meena said, “When the results of the constable recruitment test was announced on March 24 night, I was in the list of qualified candidates and after 12 hours I checked my result again, I found that I had not qualified. How it happened, I don’t know. But it was shocking for me.” Another woman candidate also claimed that the same thing had happened to her.

MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath reacting to the issue said, “The state government should conduct a fair probe in the matter because candidates are losing faith on the system. It is a matter of the future of unemployed youth who will face the consequences of irregularities in holding the exam.”

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, “It is a conspiracy hatched by some miscreant to defame the CM’s OSD. We will probe the matter if we receive a complaint.”

“We are inquiring into the matter of TET but prima facie, the process was not found compromised,” Board chairman ICP Keshari said adding there was no irregularity in the results of the first stage of the Constable Recruitment exam. “The list was declared only once and I can’t comment on how they are claiming changes in the result.”

