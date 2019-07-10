In MP, Rajasthan budgets, Congress governments focus on agri sector

The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday presented their first full budget for 2019-20 with focus on agriculture and youth.

While MP earmarked Rs.8,000 crore for farm loan waiver, Rajasthan announced to set up a Rs.1,000 crore fund -- Krishan Kalyan Kosh -- for welfare of farmers.

Madhya Pradesh finance minister Tarun Bhanot said: “In the second phase of farmers loan waiver under ‘Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojna’, Rs.8,000 crore have been earmarked. Earlier, the government waived farm loans of Rs.7,000 crore.”

Bhanot said the government proposed a budget of Rs.22,736 crore for agriculture schemes, which was 145% more than the budget earmarked last year. Besides, he announced setting up of three models of cow shelters.

The minister also announced that there would be more focus on employment and an e-rickshaw scheme will be launched for self-employment of women.

In Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced to provide 75,000 government jobs to youth.

Tabling the budget in the state assembly, he changed names of three flagship schemes of the erstwhile BJP government. Gehlot announced that his government’s focus will be on “zero budget natural farming”.

Proposing a new policy for promoting agriculture processing, trade and export, he announced construction of warehouses in 100 Gram Sewa Sahkari Samiti.

To address the problem of stray cattle, Gehlot proposed shelter for male cattle at each gram panchayat.

He said farmers will be provided solar pump sets in a phased manner to not only get free electricity but also earn by way of supplying excess electricity to the grid. Gehlot proposed Rs.5,200 for establishment of feeders for agriculture connections in the next four years.

