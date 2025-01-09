In Odisha, PM Narendra Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, lauds India's young talents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India will be remembered for decades to come as a country with the world's youngest and most skilled population. Pravasi Bharatiya Express is a special tourist train dedicated to the Indian diaspora.(XP Division, MEA)

Addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, PM Narendra Modi said, “For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world's most young and skilled population. India will fulfil the world's demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfil the world's demand for skilled talent.”

Stressing the importance of the diaspora in the community, Modi said, “I have always considered the diaspora as India's ambassador.”

Earlier, Modi inaugurated four exhibitions and then took a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments, officials said.

The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10. The theme of the convention is 'Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express

Apart from formally inaugurating the convention, the PM also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

Sharing a post on X, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology wrote, "Dekho Apna Desh. PM @narendramodi Ji flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora."

S Jaishankar speaks at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also delivered the opening remarks of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Thursday in Odisha. In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of the diaspora in nation-building, noted the government's achievements in providing a safety net for them, and discussed how the diaspora can become an anchor to bring in developmental opportunities for India.

Speaking about the event, Jaishankar said, "This function is like a family reunion; Indians living abroad can see and experience for themselves the progress and development taking place in their country."

"In times of difficulties, you can be confident that the Modi Sarkar has your back", EAM Jaishankar said.