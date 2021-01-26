In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route
Farmers, holding a tractor rally in Delhi against the three agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year, started marching towards the national capital from various borders they were camping at much before the scheduled rally time allotted to them by the police.
Follow latest updates on farmers protest here
Delhi Police had on Sunday given permission to the farmers to hold their rally and they had reached a consensus on carrying the march at specified locations near the three borders. However, groups of farmers on Tuesday deviated from the route and broke barricades when they were asked to stop.
Clashes between the police and farmers broke out on the roads of Delhi with farmers coming in from the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the Capital. One farmer, riding on a horse, even threatened the paramilitary personnel with a sword while the police fired multiple rounds of tear gas to control the crowd.
Here’s a look at the farmers’ protest in photos:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafale jet, woman fighter pilot steal the show on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Police allow 125 tractors to enter Bengaluru on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor march: Protesters flout undertaking; swords wielded, bus vandalised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72nd R-Day: Ladakh makes debut at January 26 parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers drive tractors into Delhi, clash with cops: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Why protesting farmers digressed from the original routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health workers blame ‘confusing messages’ on missing Covid vaccine shot in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift in Cong-DMK alliance in Puducherry; all eyes now on ties in poll-bound TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) rejigs over 40 district units in party overhaul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Photos: States, UTs display their tableaux at R-Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers breach police barricades at Singhu, Tikri protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Bhawana Kanth is 1st woman fighter pilot to be part of IAF’s tableau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Chinese troops clash at Sikkim’s Naku La: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox