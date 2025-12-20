In PM’s absence, Bengal Governor launches national highway projects worth 3,200 cr

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday unveiled national highway projects worth ₹3,200 crore in West Bengal with an aim to boost economic activities and tourism in the state. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose officially launched the projects from Netaji Park in Taherpur area of Nadia district instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially supposed to unveil the development projects from the ground.(File/PTI)

Bose officially launched the projects from Netaji Park in Taherpur area of Nadia district instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially supposed to unveil the development projects from the ground, but whose helicopter failed to land in the area on account of insufficient visibility due to dense fog over the region.

Modi was forced to return to the Kolkata airport from where he later addressed the crowd in a virtual audio mode.

Bose inaugurated the 66.7 km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district, while he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli stretch of the highway in the adjacent district of North 24 Parganas.

“It has remained our constant endeavour to ensure modern connectivity to those far-flung areas of Bengal which have suffered on account of backwardness,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the crowd.

Modi expressed regret for not being able to remain on the dais in person on account of inclement weather.

The projects will serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri and help reduce travel time by approximately 2 hours, ensuring faster and smoother movement of vehicles and improving connectivity between the state's capital and other districts of West Bengal as well as with neighbouring countries, Modi said.

“The projects will also boost the economic growth in the region and will provide impetus to the growth of tourism across the region,” he added.