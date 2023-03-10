'In Rahul Gandhi's mind, India is like Ukraine': Vivek Agnihotri shares video

A clip from Rahul Gandhi's interaction at Chatham House in London has been shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, actor Ranvir Shorey to attack the Congress leader amid a raging row over Rahul Gandhi's statements in London. In the clip, Rahul Gandhi was asked a specific question about where the present government, according to Rahul Gandhi, is going wrong with China. Rahul Gandhi drew a parallel to the Ukraine situation to explain the answer. Read | Jairam Ramesh's 'cheerleader' jibe at Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticising Rahul Gandhi A clip from Rahul Gandhi's answer on what the government is not understanding about the China threat is going viral.

"If you look at what has happened in Ukraine... the basic principle of Ukraine...the Russians have told the Ukrainians that we do not accept the relationship you have with Europe and America. And if you do not change this relationship, we will change your territory. We will challenge your territorial integrity. In my view, that is what is happening on the borders of my country," Rahul Gandhi said.

"What China is threatening...China does not want us to have a relationship with the United States. And it is threatening us by saying if you continue to have this relationship with the United States, we will take action. And that's why there were troops in Ladakh and in Arunachal Pradesh. In my view, the basic idea of why there are troops in Ladakh and Arunachal is similar to what's happening in Ukraine," Rahul Gandhi added.

"I mentioned this to the foreign minister. He completely disagrees with me. And he thinks this is a ludicrous idea. Fine. We have a difference in opinion," Rahul Gandhi said.

During his recently concluded London tour, Rahul Gandhi spoke on various issues to trigger a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. On the China issue, Rahul Gandhi said foreign minister S Jaishankar does not understand the seriousness of the threat.

The person who asked the China question at the Chatham House tweeted a photo with Rahul Gandhi and called him an "affable guy". "Had a chance to interact & pose a question as well. While I think he is of good intent & seeks to make a difference, there are doubts in my mind about his ability to persuade the electorate. I wish him luck," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's answer to a question on foreign policy drew criticism while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended it. Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would like to bring any change to India's foreign policy. To this, he said all UPA policies were about trying to manage India's transition from a rural to an urban country and the foreign policy would follow the same principle. Former chief economic advisor Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian said despite being in Parliament for about 20 years, Rahul Gandhi has no tangible idea. "He is not intelligent. He does not work hard to make up for it. Ex, if he diligently attended Parliament, sat & listened, he would learn," the former CEA tweeted.

