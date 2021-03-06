In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for brandishing a country-made pistol while dancing at a wedding in Pithavas village in Jodhpur district. A 45-second video of the incident also turned viral on social media.

According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said that on the night of March 4, it was reported to the police control room that a young man was dancing while brandishing a pistol at a wedding in Pithavas village. Based on this information, a police patrolling team reached the spot, but by then the young man who had been brandishing a pistol had escaped.

“On the basis of the viral video and information gathered from the people present on the spot, the youth was identified as Sanjay Bishnoi, a resident of Pithavas, against whom a search was carried out while lodging the case and he was arrested on Saturday,” he added.

On the basis of Sanjay’s interrogation, the police also arrested his accomplice Vishnu Bishnoi (23) and recovered the illegal pistol from his possession.

Yadav said that both the accused are being interrogated for the purchase of illegal arms.