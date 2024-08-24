In Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, 5 robbers loot jewellery shop, injure 5 persons | Video

Five robbers looted a jewellery shop on Friday evening in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan and opened fire, injuring five people including the shop owner." Five robbers looted a jewellery shop on Friday evening in Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan. (Screengrab)

Police said the incident took place in Bhiwadi's central market, where the robbers arrived in a car and entered the jewellery shop. They opened fire and injured shop owner Kamlesh Soni and a guard, said police.

Three others were also injured during the chaos and the accused fled from the spot after the robbery. The Rajasthan Police said it has formed special teams to identify and locate the culprits.



The injured are being treated at a local hospital in Bhiwadi and the video of the incident has went viral on social media, questioning the law and order situation in the state.

CCTV camera footage of the incident shows the robbers opening fire at the beginning as they enter the shop and starting to beat people with sticks.

Earlier, in a daylight heist, about six armed robbers stole cash and gold valued at around ₹one crore from an Axis Bank branch in Alwar, Rajasthan. Officials said that the robbers, who were armed, carried out the robbery in under 30 minutes and then fled the scene on bikes.



Two robbers with muffled faces are seen pushing the workers inside the shop, while three others are seen putting jewellery into their bags.

Earlier in May, a 28-year-old recovery agent of a private finance company was hacked to death and allegedly robbed of ₹40,000 in Rajasthan's Baran.

During the investigation, the police found that he was returning home after collecting the recovery amount and had ₹40,000 in his bag. The accused allegedly knew about the money and in a bid to steal it, they slit his throat with a sharp weapon, dumped his body near a ditch and fled with the bag.





(With inputs from PTI)