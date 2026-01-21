In Shinde's Thane bastion, local BJP leaders seek respectful share in controlling civic body

A battle of nerves is unfolding between the BJP and Shiv Sena on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's home turf, Thane, with a BJP leader pitching for a substantial share in power on the back of the party's 100 per cent strike rate in the civic polls. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, won 75 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation. (HT Photo/ Praful Gangurde)

The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, won 75 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation. Alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 28 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 66 required to control the 131-member civic body.

Amid speculation that Shiv Sena is eyeing the Mumbai mayor's post despite finishing distant second behind its ally, the BJP has put up posters in Thane hailing the party's performance in the local civic body elections.

BJP's Thane in-charge and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said the banners are a tribute to the "tireless efforts" of the party workers in clinching the poll victory.

Davkhare said, excluding one seat lost due to a technicality, the BJP maintained a 100 per cent strike rate in the 28 seats it contested in Thane.

He said the resounding success of the BJP in recent elections to 29 municipal corporations necessitates a firm role for the BJP in Thane.

"If we are to fulfil the promises made in our manifesto, it is essential to hold key positions in the municipal corporation. Whether it is the Mayor's post, the Leader of the House, the Standing Committee, or other important committees, without a meaningful role in these positions, the development roadmap we have planned for Thane may face obstacles," Davkhare told reporters on Tuesday.

He evaded a direct reply to speculation that the BJP is demanding the mayor's post for at least two years in Thane.

"Whatever decision is taken by senior leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Ravindra Chavan (Maharashtra BJP president), will be acceptable to us and to all party workers," Davkhare added.