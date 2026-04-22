In Bengal tea garden workers’ demands ahead of polls, a mention of Raghav Chadha

You see lush green tea gardens and admire their beauty. But behind this charm, life is far from easy for plantation workers, who have seen little change in their lives over the years and have no choice but to continue working.

West Bengal election 2026: Some tea garden workers say they want a leader like Raghav Chadha.(HT/PTI)

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Low wages, rising prices, and poor living conditions remain key concerns for tea garden workers in West Bengal. These issues have been raised repeatedly over the years as the state prepares to vote on Thursday (April 23) and Wednesday (April 29).

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Over time, many of these workers have witnessed the rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] government, its decline, and the rise of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is now facing a strong contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Election promises are regularly made, including assurances of higher wages, but workers say little has changed.

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{{^usCountry}} This time, a new demand has come up. A ‘Raghav Chadha-like’ leader among many demands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This time, a new demand has come up. A ‘Raghav Chadha-like’ leader among many demands {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some workers say they want a leader like Raghav Chadha. Over the years, they have seen many leaders approach them before elections, making promises that are rarely kept. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some workers say they want a leader like Raghav Chadha. Over the years, they have seen many leaders approach them before elections, making promises that are rarely kept. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is quite popular among the middle class and young people for raising “issues of common people”. People said this is what stands out to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is quite popular among the middle class and young people for raising “issues of common people”. People said this is what stands out to them. {{/usCountry}}

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha is seen during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, in this file photo. (PTI)

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In a conversation with HT, women tea pluckers from north Bengal spoke about their daily struggles, election promises, and their desire for a “Raghav Chadha-like” leader. Many workers were approached, but only a few agreed to speak, and only if their identities were kept hidden.

Earlier, HT heard hesitant voices in parts of Kolkata and Siliguri when asked about the upcoming polls. Among tea garden workers, the situation appeared even more tense, as many were unwilling to name any party or leader openly.

One of the women tea pluckers, dripping in sweat but with eyes full of hope, asked me: “Can someone like Raghav Chadha emerge here?”

When asked what about Chadha had reached even the remote parts of Bengal, she said, “Someone like Raghav Chadha is needed here.” Another woman joined in and said, “He (Chadha) talks about removing poverty. We feel that even if he is not a minister, he could take on that role. He should come here. That would be good."

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‘Didi’ vs ‘Dada’: Who do women tea workers prefer?

If I were to sum up who these workers might vote for, the answer remains unclear. There is massive confusion as they continue to make up their minds. None of the women gave a clear answer, and their responses differed.

While they agreed that there is anti-incumbency against the TMC government, which has been in power for 15 years, they also said its welfare work has had mixed results. Still, among women workers, “Didi” (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) remains more popular than “Dada” (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

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“Didi is more popular than Dada among tea plantation workers here,” said a few women pluckers aged between 30 and 40 years from the Huldibari Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri district.

Also read: Will ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, ‘maach-maangsho ban’ claims help TMC? What north Bengal thinks before polls

Speaking about their struggles, one of them said: “We do not have proper houses. We build and live on our own. Our jobs are temporary for six months.”

“We do not get proper rations. Prices have gone up. We are somehow managing to educate our children while earning a living for the household. Life is very difficult for us,” another woman said.

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From conversations with several workers, I learnt that women earn a daily wage of ₹250 here.

Away from Huldibari, women from another tea garden in the district admitted that change is needed.

“Earlier, wages were very low. Now they have increased a little, but not enough,” one worker said, requesting anonymity.

Many workers were approached, but only a few agreed to speak, and only if their identities were kept hidden. (HT)

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Among the workers, a 27-year-old man who supplies water also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Having lived in the garden for the past 11 years and worked in this role for two years, he said the TMC government has not fulfilled its promises and added that he would vote for the BJP this time. “Mostly women support Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

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Speaking about key issues, he added: “Wages are low, and the cost of essentials like rice keeps rising. Prices are going up.”

He said he had voted for the Trinamool Congress earlier, but now wants a change in government.

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Ahead of the elections, the TMC government promised to increase wages for tea garden workers and ensure provident fund benefits. In January this year, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said daily wages would be raised to ₹300 if the party returns to power for a fourth term.

In the 2021 assembly elections, TMC leader Pradip Kumar Barma won from Jalpaiguri. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Roy won the seat.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has been trying to strengthen its presence in north Bengal, where the BJP remains strong. While the party has reached out to tea garden workers, who form the backbone of the region’s economy, limited improvement in their conditions could shake the TMC in the upcoming elections.

Assembly constituencies in Jalpaiguri district will vote on April 23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Mudgal ...Read More Aryan Mudgal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly three years of experience. He is part of the digital news team at HT and enjoys covering day-to-day news and writing long, detailed explainers on key national and global affairs. He takes particular interest in reading and writing about Indian politics, crime, civic issues, as well as global affairs. He goes berserk when covering elections, especially Lok Sabha and assembly polls, and always looks out for fresh stories that could intrigue readers. At Hindustan Times, Aryan has covered various major events, including the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra civic polls, the US' military action in Venezuela, Union Budget, and Bangladesh elections. He has previously worked with the explainers team at Firstpost and the news desk at Times Network, covering a range of events including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Israel–Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s student protests and Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, Delhi assembly elections, and more. He completed his bachelor’s degree in CEP (Communications & Media, English, and Psychology) from Christ University, Bengaluru, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He hails from Siliguri in West Bengal and enjoys reading about politics and day-to-day issues concerning the state. Outside of work, Aryan loves listening to music and enjoys rewatching his favourite comfort shows. Read Less

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