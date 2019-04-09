In terror-funding probe, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq questioned by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in connection with its terror-funding probe in Jammu and Kashmir, an official with knowledge of the matter said.

Farooq, chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, was asked questions about a hi-tech communication device that was recovered from his residence on February 26 this year, and his alleged links with the terror organisations, the official said. The separatist leader had skipped previous two summons, issued on March 11 and March 18, by the central anti-terror probe agency. He appeared before it on Monday after he was assured that he would be provided security. As soon as he arrived at the Delhi airport, he was assigned security officers.

Before reaching the NIA headquarters for questioning, Farooq tweeted, “In Delhi today with my colleagues for the NIA summons, efforts to malign leadership for its political stand wont work. Inspite of harassment #Hurriyat will continue to seek peaceful resolution of the #Kashmir issue, urge people back home to stay calm and peaceful.”

Farooq has been asked to come to the NIA headquarters for questioning on Tuesday as well. Another NIA officer said they are investigating people linked to terror funding besides those who instigated stone pelting on security forces, were involved in burning down of schools and damage of government establishments.

The agency has already named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and 10 others in its chargesheet filed in January 2018 in J&K terror funding case.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:27 IST