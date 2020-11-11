e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In third phase of Covaxin trial, AMU VC signs up as first volunteer

In third phase of Covaxin trial, AMU VC signs up as first volunteer

Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor volunteered himself to motivate and inspire others to come forward for the trial.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Aligarh
The registration process for volunteers for the third phase of trials for Covaxin - India’s first vaccine against Covid-19 - began at the JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh on Tuesday.
The registration process for volunteers for the third phase of trials for Covaxin - India’s first vaccine against Covid-19 - began at the JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh on Tuesday.(Representative Photo/REUTERS)
         

Vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Tariq Mansoor has registered himself to be the first volunteer for the third phase of trials of Covaxin – one of the vaccines against coronavirus - at the JN Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

The registration process for volunteers began Tuesday at the hospital which is affiliated to the AMU. Volunteers would be administered the vaccine later.

To motivate and inspire others to come forward, Prof Mansoor volunteered himself and said the Covaxin Phase-III trial was aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine under a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech.

“By volunteering for a trial or study, one gets a chance to participate in ground breaking research and contribute to developing better cures and treatment options,” Prof. Mansoor said as he sought active participation from all age groups and socio-economic strata to participate in the clinical trials.

JNMCH principal Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui said that an ethics committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers had already been constituted to manage the clinical trials and the required staff for conducting the vaccine trial had been recruited.

Principal investigator Prof Mohammad Shameem said the Phase-I and Phase-II trials had shown encouraging results. Volunteers who would undergo the trial would receive travel expenses and other benefits as per ICMR guidelines.

Dean, faculty of medicine, Prof Rakesh Bhargava urged all colleagues to volunteer for the vaccine.

tags
top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In