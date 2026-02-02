In Tripura budgt, 40% allocation will be for TTAADC, says Manik Saha

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Monday rejected claims from a key political ally TIPRA Motha party that the government was starving indigenous regions of funding, instead accusing the local tribal leadership of “poor governance”. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha addresses a press conference at the BJP party office in Agartala (ANI)

Saha said nearly 39.06% of spending in 2025-26 was for the indigenous regions and this figure would rise to 40% in the coming 2026-27 budget.

“I have categorically mentioned in the Assembly about what percentage of funds of the total state allocation are given for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). In 2025-26 budget, we have given 39.06% to TTAADC, mainly the tribal areas. However, the percentage will go up to more than 40% in the coming budget,” Saha told reporters in Agartala.

He added that a major portion of the money would go towards meeting committed expenditure such as salaries, pensions and social pensions and interest payments, and accused the TTAADC authorities of “intentionally” not understanding the financial calculations.

The chief minister’s remarks were a direct rebuttal to TIPRA Motha’s leadership, which has frequently argued that the indigenous population remains economically marginalised despite the state’s official growth figures.

“They have been saying that money is not coming. But everyone knows what’s happening there (TTAADC). It’s due to their poor governance”, he said, arguing that the council’s financial woes were self-inflicted. For instance, they had hired staff without consulting the state finance department, increasing pressure on its finances.

“Now they are unable to pay pensions. That is their liability and not the state governments,” he said.