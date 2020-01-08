In tweet on Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi slams ‘anti-labour policies’ of Modi govt, ‘salutes’ 25 crore workers

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in support of the trade unions which have organised Bharat Bandh against government policies and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest. I salute them,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The 24-hour bandh call has been given by 10 central trade unions along with different federations to protest against what they call anti-worker policies of BJP government.

The 10 central trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike.

“We are demanding equal wage for equal work for contract workers who do the same work but receive less than half wage than regular workers,” Tapan Sen, general secretary of CITU said.

The protesters want the Centre to drop the proposed labour reforms.

Moreover, services at various bank branches are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees are likely to go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday.