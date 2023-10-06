News / India News / In UP's Agra, teens shoot teacher in leg, brands themselves as ‘gangster’

In UP's Agra, teens shoot teacher in leg, brands themselves as ‘gangster’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2023 01:27 PM IST

The teenagers warned they would return after six months to shoot their teacher again.

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was shot in the leg allegedly by two of his students, the police said on Friday. The students, identified as Tarun and Uttam, later recorded a video branding themselves as"gangsters" and warned that they would return after six months to shoot their teacher again.

The students have been identified as Tarun and Uttam. (X)
The students have been identified as Tarun and Uttam. (X)

"I will return after six months. I have to shoot him 40 times, 39 remain," one of the teenagers says in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar said that the incident took place on Thursday outside a coaching center in Khandoli town in the rural belt of Agra.

The two students had called their teacher, Sumit, outside his coaching centre, before shooting him in the leg. He is undergoing treatment, the police said.

“The students are in police custody. They both were arrested on Friday morning after a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," Kumar said.

According to the police, one of the students was upset that Sumit informed about his family about his affair with a girl at the coaching center.

The accused even threatened the brother of the teacher on the phone before the firing incident, the police said. The two students had joined the coaching center in Khandoli two years ago, while appearing for their high school exams.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out