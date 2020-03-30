In Uttarakhand, IFS officer tests Covid-19 positive, after testing negative once

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:51 IST

Uttarakhand’s first Covid-19 patient, a trainee Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer tested positive again after testing negative last week, officials said.

After the test results appeared positive he was again shifted to the isolation ward in Doon Hospital and kept under observation. After initial treatment, he had tested negative in the first test which was done last week.

Dr Dinesh Chauhan, additional chief medical officer of Dehradun said that the trainee IFS officer would have been discharged from the hospital if two consecutive tests showed negative after treatment, but he tested positive the second time.

“The first Covid-19 patient of Uttarakhand tested positive in the second test after treatment on Sunday. His health is stable and he is being kept under observation. Two more trainee IFS officers who had also tested positive earlier were discharged after they tested negative in two consecutive tests,” said Dr Chauhan.

According to the World Health Organisation’s standards, a positive case of Covid-19 is said to be healthy if test results come out to be negative at least twice.

On March 15, the first positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the state. The 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer was confirmed positive after he recently returned from a tour of Finland, Russia and Spain. He was part of a group of 62 trainee IFS officers who had visited these countries for an educational tour.

The trainer officer had been quarantined at a health centre at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy Dehradun and was later shifted to the government-run Doon Medical College Hospital in the state.