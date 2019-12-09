In view of JNU students’ protest march, entry, exit points at Delhi’s 3 metro stations closed

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:38 IST

Authorities tightened security and closed the gates of three Metro stations in New Delhi ahead of a foot march called by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to protest

the varsity administration’s order raising hostel fee.

The entry and exit points at the Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat Metro stations were closed as JNU students’ planned a ‘padyatra’ from the JNU campus to Rashtrapati Bhawan demanding to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

“This March is for all the students of this country, and for the non-students too, to remind them that you have to fight, till you get your rights. We will not wait quietly. #FeesMustFall #EmergencyinJNU #ChatraPadayatra,” JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said on Twitter.

Yellow Line Update



As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 9, 2019

Security has also been ramped up around JNU ahead of the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Roads leading to the JNU have also been closed for the traffic, officials of Delhi Traffic Police said.

Baba Gangnath Marg is closed for vehicular traffic due to students’ protest and the long march, they said.

JNUSU also posted photographs on Twitter claiming the police have closed all the gates of the university.

“State arms against students’ voice. We have seen the extents to which the Delhi Police can go to intimidate us. But you will not deter us,” it tweeted.

The students, who have been protesting for more than a month now, have also called for a boycott of the upcoming semester exams from December 12.

They had also marched to Parliament on November 18 but were stopped.