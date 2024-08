Perched on the banks of the Mahananda river is Purbandar Jodi, a village of nearly 1,200 people in West Bengal. Across the rippling waters is Tetulia town in Bangladesh. For decades, the river has acted as a natural border, demarcating the two nations but also facilitating the movement of people across the two villages, helping families maintain ties of kinship and commerce.

On August 5, Hasina fled the country as protesters stormed her residence amid widespread violence. (HT Photo)