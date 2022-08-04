Home / India News / Include chapter on Lachit Borphukan in curriculum, Assam CM tells counterparts

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 07:30 PM IST
The letter is among the Assam government’s initiatives related to the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century legendary Ahom army general
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO.)
ByUtpal Parashar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to his counterparts in other states, requesting them to include a chapter on Lachit Borphukan in the syllabus of the schools, colleges in their respective domain.

The letter is among the Assam government’s initiatives related to the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century legendary Ahom army general.

Lachit Borphukan’s valorous leadership led to the decisive defeat of the Mughals at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, registering for him a unique space in the annals of Assam history. However, his achievements remain comparatively unknown in most other parts of the country.

“Borphukan is one of the most heroic figures of our nation’s history. At a time when large parts of our country were under the yoke of the Mughals, the bravery of Borphukan ensured that Assam was able to thwart the imperialist designs of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb,” wrote Sarma in his letter.

It is worth mentioning that in the battle of Saraighat of 1671, Borphukan led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill. His unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the north-east region remained intact.

Requesting his counterparts for inclusion of Borphukan’s history and valour in the curriculum, the CM added that this will contribute to the spread of patriotic ideals among the youth and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

