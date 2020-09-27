‘Include inspirational stories from foreign rule, will inspire our young’, urges PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 12:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged storytellers to include inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule in the country. He said it will help the young generation understand India’s struggle as the country prepares to celebrate 75 years of its Independence in 2022.

PM Modi was speaking at the 69th edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ where he addresses the nation last Sunday of every month.

“I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 and 1947, all small and major incidents. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories. I am sure you will definitely do this. Let us all make efforts to strengthen the art of storytelling in our country,” the prime minister said.

India was in a complete lockdown for several months after PM Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Coronavirus crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer,” Modi said.

“As a family, set aside some time for storytelling. This will be a wonderful experience. The same way, highlight stories relating to the great women and men who have made India proud,” he added.

The prime minister on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show also hailed the passage of agriculture reform bills, saying that it has empowered our farmers.

“One who is grounded stays firm even during the biggest storms. During these tough times of corona, our farm sector, our farmers are a living example of this. Even during this crisis, our agricultural sector has again shown its prowess. Our farmers, farm sector, villages, are the foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. If they are strong, the foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)’ will be strong,” he said.