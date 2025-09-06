‘Incorrect’: MEA denies ‘secret letter’ from Xi Jinping amid thaw in China ties

The ministry of external affairs on Friday denied a report that said that the thaw in the relations between India and China happened after Beijing sent a ‘secret letter' to New Delhi. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaks during a media briefing.(ANI Grab )

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically denied the existence of any such letter, saying that the story running in the media was ‘incorrect’.

"We have seen the report and can confirm that the story of the letter is incorrect. I would also at the same time, we would urge all our media friends to excise due responsibility in their reporting," Jaiswal said.

Bloomberg reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a ‘secret letter' to President Droupadi Murmu, which kicked off the push to improve ties between the two nations. The report said Beijing saw the improvement of the relationship with India as a ‘safeguard’ against US President Donald Trump and his tariff policies.



Thaw in India-China ties

Recent events have indicated a thaw in India-China relations. The Chinese foreign minister visited India, followed by PM Modi meeting President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO). The two discussed a wide range of crucial topics, including the border issue.

It was Modi's first visit to China in seven years. At their meeting, both leaders highlighted the importance of good India-China ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release on the meeting, said PM Modi and Xi Jinping reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes. The PM also invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026.

Donald Trump calls Narendra Modi a ‘ greater Prime Minister’, he replies

Amid ongoing trade tensions with India, US President Donald Trump on Friday said he will always be friends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised him as a “great prime minister.”

Interacting with reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I'll always be friends with Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

Reacting to Donald Trump's remark, Modi on Saturday said he “deeply appreciates” and “fully reciprocates” US President's sentiments and “positive assessment” of their ties.

India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking comprehensive and global strategic partnership, PM Modi said in a post on X, the first public shoutout by him to his ties with Trump since additional tariffs on India kicked in.

Relations between India and the US have taken a hit due to the imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports going there. Donald Trump, in August, imposed a 25 percent tariff on India, followed by an additional 25 percent duty, citing Russian oil purchases.

India, firing back, called the US action “unjustified”, accusing the country of unfairly targeting for trade with Russia.