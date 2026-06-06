‘Indecorous audience behaviour’: Indian mission in UK condemns disruption at CJI Surya Kant's London lecture

"Such indecorous audience behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful," the post by high commission read.

The High Commission of India in London on Friday condemned what it described as "indecorous audience behaviour" following the circulation of a video from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ’s lecture at Birkbeck College, London on June 4.

The statement followed videos circulating online showing an attendee attempting to raise questions on dissent in India while the programme was underway. However, the individual was cut off by the organiser before the interaction could continue.

What happened? The CJI had delivered a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at Birkbeck College, University of London, during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom.

Also read | ‘I have to cut it off’: Anchor stops question after CJI Surya Kant's UK lecture, sparks row on ‘hostility to dissent’

In the interactive session that followed, a woman in the audience first referred to his remarks, then turned to the subject of dissent.

"His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI," she said, according to clips of the exchange shared on X.

She continued, "We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised." She appeared to be referring to the CJI's recent remarks in India.

Also read | Tense exchange over ‘dissent in India’ question at CJI Surya Kant's London lecture event; Cockroach Party flags videos

She could not complete the question. A man on the stage declined to take it.

"With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I'm extremely sorry, I'm extremely sorry. We'll have to cut it off," he said. The clip ends at this point.

The clips were re-shared by Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP, and by other users.

What CJI said in his lecture In his lecture, the CJI said on AI that choices made during this decade will shape the relationship between technology, power, freedom, and justice for generations to come.

“Technology itself is neither inherently benevolent nor inherently harmful. Its impact depends upon the legal, political, and ethical frameworks within which societies choose to deploy it. The responsibility of law, therefore, is neither to resist technological progress nor to surrender unquestioningly before it. Its responsibility is to ensure that technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity,” he said, as per news agency PTI.

He also said artificial intelligence poses one of the most significant tests for international law in its modern evolution. “The central challenge before us is to ensure that, in an age of intelligent machines, humanity retains authorship of the principles by which it is governed. If international law can rise to that challenge, artificial intelligence may become not merely a technological revolution, but an opportunity to reaffirm the values that lie at the foundation of democratic civilisation itself.”