Independence Day 2023: Festive fervour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Watch

A large number of people gathered at Srinagar's Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday morning. In a video shared by the news agency PTI, a group of people can be seen dancing and waving the Tiranga. A man who has painted himself with the tricolours can also be seen dancing among the crowd. Group of people waving the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Earlier in the day, the national flag was hoisted on the newly-renovated iconic ‘Ghanta Ghar’ (Clock tower) amid tight security. On Monday night - the eve of Independence Day - the tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag.

I-Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

Thousands of Kashmiris thronged the Independence Day celebrations after nearly a gap of two decades. This year, there were no restrictions on the movement of people or on the internet services as was imposed in the past in view of the terror threat. However, tight security arrangements were in place across the union territory.

Several schools in the union territory also held flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Carrying the national flag, men and women of all ages filled the stands in the Bakshi stadium while a significant number of children could also be seen. This was the largest gathering of civilians at the stadium for an Independence Day function since 2003 when an estimated 20,000 people witnessed the parade.

The atmosphere was festive as many people clicked selfies in the stands to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the Independence Day parade and cultural program at the newly-renovated Bakshi stadium in Srinagar. While there is no official data on how many people were present at the parade, sources said around 10,000 people witnessed the function, reported PTI.

