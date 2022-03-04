India abstains from UNHRC vote on human rights violations amid Russia's assault on Ukraine

India on Friday abstained from a crucial vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council that sought a high-level probe into the violations amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The UN rights body sought an independent international inquiry commission in the aftermath of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

While the 47-member Council voted “overwhelmingly” with 32 in favour of the draft resolution, Russia and Eritrea remained against it and 13 other members abstained, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.

“The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the global rights body tweeted.

The resolution "condemned in the strongest possible terms human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law resulting from Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

On Wednesday, in a rare sight, the United Nations General Assembly, that overwhelmingly voted to deplore Moscow's invasion, gave a standing ovation when the results displayed on the screen.

However, India abstained from voting against Russia at the emergency special session on the ongoing crisis.

India had also abstained from voting on a resolution to call for a special emergency session of the UNGA on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as from voting on the UNSC resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with China and the UAE.

Union foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had clarified that the decision was based "on certain careful considerations" taken "in the best interests" of the country.