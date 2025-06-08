India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 6,133, six deaths in last 24 hours

India's active Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 6,000-mark with 378 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data on Sunday, June 8, showed. A security official stands guard outside a ward set up for Covid-19 patients amid an uptick in cases in Delhi.(PTI)

India's active Covid-19 case tally stood at 6,133, with Kerala making the biggest contribution in the fresh infections, followed by Gujarat and West Bengal.

Covid-19 cases in India | 5 key points

-Active Covid-19 cases in India: India's active Covid-19 cases rose by 378 since Saturday to stand at 6,133, while 753 people with the infection were cured or discharged in the last 24 hours, the health ministry's data on Sunday showed.

-Covid deaths: India also logged six deaths between Saturday and Sunday – two in Karnataka, three in Kerala and one in Tamil Nadu. Details of which are as follows: Karnataka - A 4- year old male with Cor pulmonale, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and incidental Covid-19 positive, ⁠a 78-year old male with Ischemic Heart Disease, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (and incidental Covid positive.

-Kerala Covid deaths: Among the three Covid fatalities in Kerala was a 51-year-old male with SHT, CAD, CKD, a 64-year-old ma;e with T2 DM, CKD, oesophageal adenocarcinoma with metastasis and a 92-year-old male with CAD-Post CABG, CKD Multiple Myeloma, AKI, as per the health ministry. In Tamil Nadu, the patient was a 42-year old male with uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus, Acute Kidney Disease and seizure disorder.

-Kerala, Gujarat log highest cases: Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi recorded most cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 144 fresh Covid cases, Gujarat 105, West Bengal 71, Gujarat 24 and Delhi 21. Of the total 6,133 active Covid-19 cases in India, Kerala has the highest share with 1,950 infections.

-Cured/discharged: Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients cured or discharged since January 1 this year stood at 6,237 on Sunday. Since January this year, 65 deaths have been reported in the country. There were a total of 257 active patients in the country on May 22.